Thunderous applause for SHE Teams ahead of Women’s Day

HYDERABAD: Telangana Police’s SHE Teams, which was launched four years ago to ensure the safety and security of women in the State, was applauded by several big-wigs and officials at various events celebrating International Women’s Day (March 8), on Friday.

“My wife feels safer when she’s travelling back home from the airport,” said Chief National Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand, at an event organised by Cyberabad police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC). “My daughter as well as several athletes in our academy feel a lot more secure in the city, all thanks to the SHE Teams,” he said.

Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar honours Chief National Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand | S Senbagapandiyan

Gopichand launched an e-learning awareness module for women safety on the occasion. It has been launched in three languages, namely Hindi, English and Telugu. Several women activists were also honoured on the occasion.

Speaking at another event in the city on Friday, Dr Tejaswini Manogna, Miss Earth India, added, “SHE Teams is doing a great job at protecting women in Hyderabad. Every day is Women’s Day. We can change the world if we take things as a challenge.”

Meanwhile, SHE Teams, as part of its Women’s Day celebration, organised a panel discussion on Twitter with ADGP (Women’s Safety) Swati Lakra, and others.