Telangana minister Srinivas Goud curses non-TRS voters

Says those who do not vote for TRS will not do well in life as they are wicked and devious

Published: 07th March 2021 07:25 AM

Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud

Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Saturday kicked up a controversy saying those who benefit from the Telangana government’s welfare programmes but do not support the TRS in elections are like those who have the habit of biting the hand that feeds them. The Minister called such people, who benefit from Kalyana Lakshmi, Aasara pension and Rythu Bima and yet do not vote for the TRS, the most unfaithful and ungrateful. He cursed them that they would not do well in life as they are wicked and devious. 

The Minister, speaking at a Legislative Council election-meeting in Mahbubnagar, said: “Even God will not help and forgive them. They will not come up in life.”However, Goud was quick to add that if the TRS asks voters to support the party, it is keeping in mind their interests. “What are we asking for? Just votes. Why are we seeking votes? Only for your sake and for the sake of your future. If you vote for the TRS, it will benefit you. We do not get any benefit but it is you who will,” the minister said.

The Excise Minister’s controversial comments drew flak from the Opposition. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it amounted to threatening voters. “Srinivas Goud was once a government employee and then became a minister. We know Samathas and Mamathas. We know who is responsible for getting extension to certain government employees.”

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said they will lodge a complaint against the Minister with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Lambasting Goud, Vikramarka said it was highly objectionable to make such an “insensitive” statement. “We demand that the ECI take action against him for threatening voters. The TRS is losing the election. Defeat is written all over it. That is why its leaders are threatening voters,” Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said.

