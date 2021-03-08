Centre all for empowerment of women: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that India has a tradition of honouring women, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said women were excelling in every sector.

Speaking at the COWE India Excellence Awards 2020-2021 held here on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday, Reddy said the Upanishads had described women as Shakti. Kishan said women army personnel, wielding AK47s, were present in almost every regiment protecting the borders. He said the Centre was committed to women empowerment.