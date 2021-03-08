Five promoted as additional directors of Telangana School Education Department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several joint directors were recently promoted as additional directors of the Telangana School Education Department. The orders were issued by Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Chitra Ramachandran.

According to the orders issued, Usha Rani will take charge as Additional Director of Model Schools and full additional charge as Director and Special officer of Jawaharlal Bhavan. Joint Director S Vijaylakshmi Bai was posted as Director of Adult Education, Srinivasa Chary as Director of Government Textbooks Press, G Ramesh was posted as Additional State Director Samarga Shiksha, and K Lingaiah as Additional Director of Co-ordination and All Service Matters.

