Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll: BJP aspirant may jump ship

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Kadari Anjaiah, who had pinned his hopes on a BJP ticket in the upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar byelection, is considering defecting to the TRS, claim political sources in the constituency. In 2014, Anjaiah had contested from the TDP and had lost to the Congress in the segment. At the time, he got about 29,000 votes. In 2017, he joined the BJP and was actively involved in the party’s activities.

After the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, Anjaiah met the party’s leaders in hopes of a ticket. As the BJP has emerged as a strong opponent to the TRS, Anjaiah thought the party’s support would help him. The BJP has not offered him a ticket so far.

Meanwhile, word in political circles is that another BJP ticket aspirant K Vineetha Reddy, who had contested from the party in the previous elections in the constituency, would be given the ticket this time. Worried he would be cast aside, Anjaiah is trying to defect to the TRS, which has not announced its candidates yet.