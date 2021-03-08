STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On International Women's Day, newborn girl found dumped in bushes in Telangana

Timely intervention of locals saved her life and the infant is being treated at Dornakal Government Hospital. She is now in good health, said doctors.

Published: 08th March 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

baby

The baby’s parents are yet to be traced (Representational image)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: On the occasion of International Women's Day, a newborn girl was found in the bushes in Burgupahad village of Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabad district. Timely intervention of locals saved her life and the infant is being treated at Dornakal Government Hospital. She is now in good health, said doctors.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dornakal Sub-inspector (SI) V Bhadri Naik said the baby girl was born just a couple of hours before she was found in the bushes. It is suspected that the family of the baby must have left her in the bushes and fled.

The baby’s parents are yet to be traced but police believe she was born in Dornakal mandal and was probably dumped because of being a girl child. A case has been registered by the police and investigation is underway.

The villagers found the baby at around 10 am on Monday after they heard her crying and searched in the bushes. They immediately alerted the police, which reached the spot on time and informed Childline about it. Childline officials reached the spot and rushed the baby to Dornakal Government Hospital and she is now under the care of Women Development and Child Welfare officials.

Telangana Mahabubabad
Comments

