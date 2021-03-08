Peddapalli twin murders: Cops summon TRS leader, two others

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Based on the call data records of Bittu Seenu, who is the nephew of former MLA and ZP chairman Putta Madhu, the police on Sunday summoned three more persons, including a TRS leader from Kamanpur mandal, in the lawyer couple murder case.

Reportedly, slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao’s father Gattu Kishan Rao, in a statement given before the Additional Munsif Magistrate in Manthani, had alleged that the said TRS leader was a co-conspirator in the death of his son and daughter-in-law. Sources said that the police, on Sunday, questioned the leader over his relationship with Bittu Seenu. Two others were also questioned in the case. The police collected their details and sent them back, with a disclaimer that they would be summoned once more over the next few days.

It make be recalled that Seenu has been in police custody for the past seven days. He will be placed under judicial custody soon. Meanwhile, the three accused in the case, Kunta Sreenu, Sivanandula Chiranjivi and Akkapaka Kumar, are back in Warangal Central Jail.