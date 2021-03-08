Tension grips Telangana's Nirmal district as clashes lead to violence

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tension gripped the communally sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on Sunday night when two groups clashed, leading to violence and arson.

According to initial reports, around 10 people, including civilians, police and media persons, were injured in the violence which broke out after 9 pm in Zulfikar lane.

At least one vehicle and two houses were also set ablaze. A couple of videos surfaced showing people pelting stones and dousing the fire at one of the houses.

Soon after the violence broke out, police rushed forces to the spot and undertook measures to control the situation.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier, who holds the additional charge as Nirmal SP, rushed to Bhainsa on receiving the information. Senior police officials said additional forces were pressed into action as a curfew-like situation prevailed.

Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind took to Twitter, requesting the Telangana DGP to immediately take stock of the situation and deploy additional forces.