Eerie calm in Bhainsa, police deployed

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Eerie silence prevailed in communally sensitive Bhainsa on Monday as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed after two groups clashed over a trivial issue which led to large-scale arson, and violence on Sunday night. The incidents also led to a visual media reporter suffering stab wounds while about a dozen people were injured.

The visual media reporter, after his condition deteriorated, was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad where his condition is reported to be critical. After the late night’s mayhem, the streets wore the look of a bombed out town. The soot-covered walls of buildings and the tangled remains of vehicles set on fire remained in silent testimony to the mob frenzy.

The arson was triggered by an argument over a trivial issue of a member of a group riding a bike without silencer in Zulfikar Colony to which the locals took objection. This led to a full-blown clash with more people joining in support of the biker.

A free-for-all ensued with both groups throwing stones at one another and attacking with knives. Trouble soon spread to other sensitive areas. The arsonists set fire to 13 vegetable shops and three vehicles.

In-charge SP Vishnu S Warrier and Ramagundam commissioner V Satyanarayana are monitoring the situation which is now under control. They are using drones to keep a close watch on the town.Warrier said the police have arrested 10 persons and more are being identified with the help of CCTVs. About 600 policemen, including a platoon of Telangana Special Police, are deployed to prevent trouble from breaking out again. To prevent spread of rumours, internet services have been suspended in the town.