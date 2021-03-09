JEE Main: Seven students from Telangana secure 99.99 percentile

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven candidates from Telangana have secured 99.99 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, 2021 results that were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday night.

C Vishvanath, K Sharanya, A Pranavi, P Lakshmi, Sai Lokesh Reddy, I Nithin, R Santhosh Reddy, and A Vikrama Singh from the State secured 99.99 percentile.

K Sharanya and A Pranavi from the State are top among the female category to secure 99.99 percentile.

I Nithin secured 99.99 percentile and is the top scorer in the ST category. Under General and Economically Weaker Section category, Telangana’s A Pranavi and R Santhosh Reddy secured 99.99 percentile.

The NTA conducted the first session of JEE Main examination from February 23 to 26. More than six lakh candidates from across the nation had registered for the exam, of which over 70,000 applicants were from Telangana.