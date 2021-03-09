STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palla Rajeshwar Reddy faces furious students at Kakatiya varsity

The TRS MLC candidate and Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar arrive at KU for campaigning; students block them at gate, refuse to move until Palla leaves campus

KU students being detained by police after they prevented TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Rao from entering the campus. (Photo | Express)

WARANGAL: TRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar faced rough weather after a large group of students prevented them from entering the Kakatiya University (KU) campus on Monday.According to sources, Rajeshwar Reddy and Vinay Bhaskar visited the university for a poll campaign.  On learning about their arrival, a large group of students, affiliated to various political parties, gathered near the main gate of the campus and refused to make way for the pink party leaders.The protestors welcomed them with slogans like “Khabardhar Palla Rajeshwar Reddy” and “TRS government failed to resolve issues of students”.

Stating that Rajeshwar 
Reddy has no moral right to seek votes from graduates in the constituency, the students demanded that the TRS candidate leave the campus immediately. They also alleged that the pink party MLC didn’t do anything to address the issues of students during his term.

Alleging that TRS leaders remembered students only at the time of elections, the protestors asked Rajeshwar Reddy why the State government has still not appointed Vice Chancellors (VC) in various public universities.“When will you fill the vacancies in State-run varsities? What has the TRS government done for the students in the past seven years,” the students asked. 

Vinay Bhaskar tried to pacify the protestors, but they put their foot down and asserted that they won’t move until Rajeshwar Reddy left the campus.Eventually, local police cleared a way for the TRS leaders by detaining several students, in an attempt to bring the situation under control.Meanwhile, an irate Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (TRSV) leader, Byrapaka Prashanth, attacked a journalist while he was covering the incident. Matters escalated quickly, and a group of irked scribes gathered near the Kakatiya University Junction and staged a protest condemning the incident later in the day. They also filed a complaint at the KU police station. 

CONG COMPLAINS TO ECI OVER USE OF PM’S PHOTO IN VACCINE CERTIFICATES
Taking a strong objection to the Central government using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph in certificates provided to people vaccinated against Covid-19, the Congress party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India in this regard on Monday.

BJP MLC candidate N Ramchander Rao
calls on PV Manohar Rao, the younger  
brother of late Prime Minister PV
Narasimha Rao, in Hyderabad on Monday

The Congress alleged that issuing certificates with the Prime Minister’s photograph is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

TPCC election commission coordination committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, in a letter, asked the ECI to stop printing photographs of the PM in view of the Graduate MLC elections and upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar byelection in Telangana.

“MoH&FW did not think it was necessary to seek the approval of the Election Commission before using the photo of the Prime Minister on these certificates,” Shashidhar Reddy said

