Telangana leads country in green drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana topped all the States in the country in planting saplings in the year 2019-20. As per a statement given by Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Telangana planted 38.17 crore saplings in the said period.

In all, 150.23 crore saplings were planted across the country in the same year. Maharashtra came second by planting 34.54 crore saplings. TRS MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar tweeted: “With all respects, would like to congratulate our Honble CM #KCR sir as our state has officially declared as most saplings planted in the country, as declared by Hon’ble Minister for Forest @SuPriyoBabul ji [sic].”