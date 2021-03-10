STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay Kumar objects to arrest of 20 Hindus

Sanjay Kumar said he had appealed to the Telangana Jana Samithi’s MLC candidate Prof M Kodandaram to not contest in the poll as there were high chances of the votes splitting.

Published: 10th March 2021 08:39 AM

WARANGAL: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay predicted that after the Graduate MLC election results, the TRS government would collapse in the State. He said that sensing the collapse, K Chandrasekhar Rao had called employee unions to Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday and assured them of a better fitment in their pay than their counterparts in AP. 

Speaking to mediapersons after campaigning for the MLC elections in Hanamkonda, Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said 20 Hindus had been arrested in connection with the Bhainsa violence despite another community being responsible for the incident. 

He said the BJP would stand in support of the Hindus and demanded that these people be released immediately. He challenged TRS working president KT Rama Rao to visit the Osmania University to find out who took part in the Telangana agitation. “Rama Rao had asked where was Bandi during the agitation. I would like to reply to his query. Bandi Sanjay had gone to Delhi to start the Telangana movement. After being lathi-charged and exposed to tear gas, Bandi Sanjay lost consciousness,” he said. 

The BJP chief said, “Telangana was achieved due to the sacrifices of the downtrodden people. KCR was not even in Parliament when the Telangana Bill was passed.”He accused the KCR government of oppressing the BJP workers and imprisoning them for fighting on public issues. Sanjay Kumar said he had appealed to the Telangana Jana Samithi’s MLC candidate Prof M Kodandaram to not contest in the poll as there were high chances of the votes splitting.

