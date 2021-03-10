Bittu Seenu’s cousin held for aiding accused

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Ramagundam police arrested another person, Kapu Anil, for his involvement in the murder of lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, on Tuesday. Reportedly, Anil helped Bittu Seenu — one of the accused in the case — by lending him his phone to make calls to S Chiranjeevi, another accused, and for hiding the knives which were to be used to kill the couple. Anil is Seenu’s cousin.

Meanwhile, police, for the second time, produced the accused Kunta Sreenu, S Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar before the Manthani court here on Tuesday. Court authorities recorded their statements under Section 161 of the CrPc in the presence of Additional Munsif Magistrate. Kunta Sreenu and others, who were lodged in the Warangal Central Jail, were brought to Manthani court in a special police van.