G Kishan Reddy briefs Amit Shah on Bhainsa clash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday sought a high-level probe into the communal violence which broke out in Bhainsa on March 7.

Stating that law and order is a State issue, he has asked the Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy to initiate action to control and prevent such incidents. He also brought it to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

The Minister demanded that the Telangana government take stringent action against those disturbing communal harmony in the State.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy said: “Communal riots have been occurring in Bhainsa for the last 30-40 years now. It again took place three days ago. There are anti-social elements behind these riots who are disturbing the communal harmony. It appears as though the riots are part of a larger conspiracy to attack the common people.”