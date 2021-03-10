STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Many techies likely to vote in MLC polls

The techies, who have been working from home since lockdown, have registered themselves as voters in the graduates’ voter list. 

Published: 10th March 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) said techies working in the IT and ITES sectors will play a key role in the ensuing Graduate MLC elections.Speaking to the media, TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said 40 per cent of the six-lakh-strong IT workforce in the State hails from Telangana. These techies have registered themselves as electors for the upcoming elections, he said. “The work-from-home option has come as a great opportunity for them as most of them are back in their hometowns and can easily vote,” he said. 

According to the State government’s official count, the number of individuals working in the IT and ITES sector stands at 5,82,126 as on March 31, 2020. This figure is expected to reach six lakh later this year. Makthala said of this workforce, the 40 per cent from Telangana plays a crucial role in the election of the new MLCs. 

The techies, who have been working from home since lockdown, have registered themselves as voters in the graduates’ voter list. Earlier, most of them could not vote as they would be in Hyderabad for work. But with the change in dynamics, electors are keeping a close watch on the electioneering for the two Graduate MLC seats which will go to polls on March 14.

5.82 lakh techies in TS
According to the State government’s official count, the number of individuals working in the IT and ITES sector stands at 5,82,126 as on March 31, 2020. This figure is expected to reach six lakh later this year

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TITA MLC polls
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp