Many techies likely to vote in MLC polls

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) said techies working in the IT and ITES sectors will play a key role in the ensuing Graduate MLC elections.Speaking to the media, TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said 40 per cent of the six-lakh-strong IT workforce in the State hails from Telangana. These techies have registered themselves as electors for the upcoming elections, he said. “The work-from-home option has come as a great opportunity for them as most of them are back in their hometowns and can easily vote,” he said.

According to the State government’s official count, the number of individuals working in the IT and ITES sector stands at 5,82,126 as on March 31, 2020. This figure is expected to reach six lakh later this year. Makthala said of this workforce, the 40 per cent from Telangana plays a crucial role in the election of the new MLCs.

The techies, who have been working from home since lockdown, have registered themselves as voters in the graduates’ voter list. Earlier, most of them could not vote as they would be in Hyderabad for work. But with the change in dynamics, electors are keeping a close watch on the electioneering for the two Graduate MLC seats which will go to polls on March 14.

