NEP will make India Vishwa Guru: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Indians had risen to the level of CEOs in some of the world's best companies such as Microsoft and Google after completing their education in India, Pokhriyal pointed out.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday said that the National Education Policy would transform India and once again make the country a “Vishwa Guru” (Global Teacher).  Speaking at an MLC election campaign meeting in the city, the Minister said the NEP would help Indians go to foreign countries to serve as teachers. 

Indians had risen to the level of CEOs in some of the world’s best companies such as Microsoft and Google after completing their education in India, Pokhriyal pointed out. He said that the NEP had been framed after elaborate consultations with stakeholders. “The policy is both national and international, inclusive and innovative, impactful and interactive and built on the cornerstone of “equity, quality and access,” he said while addressing the Association of Professional Colleges Managements. 

“In the Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN), faculty from other countries came to India to teach. But in GIAN plus, Indians will fly to other counties to teach,” he said.  Asking the voters to vote for N Ramchander Rao in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates’ constituency, Pokhriyal said, “Ramchander is a Purushotham. He should be sent to the Council.” 

