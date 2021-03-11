Muscular dystrophy patients demand Telangana government to relax age limit for Covid vax

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As citizens between the age of 45-59 with comorbid conditions receive the Covid-19 vaccine, people suffering from muscular dystrophy are demanding a relaxation of the age limit to get the jab. According to the Telangana Muscular Dystrophy Association, most of those suffering from muscular dystrophy are below the age of 40.

“As per government records, there are 3,500 affected by this disease. From our association, not more than 10 individuals can avail the benefit of the Covid-19 vaccine as the rest are all under 45 years,” said M Ravinder, advisor to the association.

Those affected include many whose symptoms of muscular dystrophy appeared in childhood. “This condition can surface at any age — from five months to 99 years. If one is affected by it when they are below the age of 10, the likelihood of survival is up to 20-30 years as the degeneration of key muscles, including lungs, happens before they are fully matured,” said Venkat Reddy, chairperson of the association.

A vaccine, they said, will immensely improve their quality of life, which has been severely affected due to the pandemic. For instance, Ravinder, whose symptoms appeared when he was 19 years old, is now 40, and has lost most muscle function and needs physiotherapy. “Physiotherapy is very crucial and the only symptomatic treatment to retain muscle strength. However, most patients have stopped going for the same due to the fear of infection. If the vaccine was extended to all ages affected by this disease, it would be immensely helpful. I personally have been in these four walls since a year,” added Ravinder.

The association has urged the State government to relax the rules for them. “We are also urging that the government must allow the nurses to vaccinate us at home. Most PHCs do not have wheelchairs or ramps and those with advanced muscular dystrophy are fully paralysed and are unable to even hold a phone to a book their own slot,” added Ravinder.

