4-year-old sexually assaulted in Telangana, police try to shush kin

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the police for advising the victim’s parents not to reveal the details of atrocity to anyone.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Even as the embers of arson fuelled by clashes between two groups continued to smoulder in Bhainsa, an incident of sexual assault of a minor girl of one group by a teenager of another group in Mirzapur village on Wednesday, sent the police into a tizzy. So much so, that after medical tests at Nirmal Hospital on Thursday, the Bhainsa Rural police told the victim’s parents to return to their village without making any fuss.

According to sources, the assailant, a 17-year-old boy, escaped after the local people heard the girl’s cries for help as the atrocity was being committed in his house where he took her by deceit.

Later, her grandmother noticed blood smears on her legs and informed the girl’s parents who were away working on a farm.

Her parents immediately rushed home and took the girl to Nirmal for treatment as there was curfew in Bhainsa. The hospital authorities at Nirmal advised the girl’s parents to lodge a police complaint first at Bhainsa. 

They then returned to Bhainsa and lodged a complaint and thereon, they were asked to take the girl to Nirmal Hospital. After the tests at Nirmal Hospital, the police asked them to return to their village — Mirzapur — without making an issue as tensions were already running quite high.

While they were returning to their village, the girl experienced acute pain and the family approached BJP district president Rama Devi who took them to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Bhainsa DSP A Narasing Rao said they had registered a case against the accused.

Bandi lashes out at cops

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the police for advising the victim’s parents not to reveal the details of atrocity to anyone. “The police are trying to cover up the crime in the guise of possible exacerbation of tensions,” he said, adding that law is not equal for all.

Alleging that the police have taken the signatures of the victim’s mother on white papers, Sanjay Kumar said, “I demand an answer whether communal violence breaks out if a girl lodges a complaint with the police. The behaviour of police personnel was most inhuman.”Breaking down, the victim’s father said, “My mother called me and told me what had happened. The police told us not to reveal this to anyone and asked us not to come to the police station time and again.”

Expedite probe: DGP

Hyderabad: Following the minor girl’s sexual assault at Bhainsa, DGP M Mahender Reddy on Thursday ordered officials to speed up the probe and nab the accused. The DGP said the status of investigation would be monitored by the Women Security Wing in Hyderabad. Mahender Reddy also directed police officials to provide financial assistance to the victim by co-ordinating with concerned departments 

