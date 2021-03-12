Cat-and-mouse game unfolds in jungles of Telangana, Chhattisgarh as forces go after Maoists

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The movement of Naxals between Chhattisgarh and Telangana has reduced of late as security forces have been setting up base camps and increasing vigil in the bordering State. The ultras have long been sneaking into Telangana for shelter and resorting to acts of violence in Chhattisgarh. According to reliable sources, the Central government recently redeployed larger teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Forces (BSF) in the areas of Chhattisgarh bordering Telangana and AP to hunt down the Maoists.

The source said the Centre is keen to cleanse the State of Maoists. “This is why it has deployed huge forces along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border,” they said. With this, the heat on the Maoists has intensified, who are now biding their time for the return of favourable circumstances to move between the two States.

Confined to their hideouts

Sources said the ultras are confined to their hideouts, not only out of fear of the security forces but also due to the fact that trees in the jungles are shedding leaves. This has left them with little scope to hide and move stealthily. If they venture out, they are likely to turn into sitting ducks as the forces can spot them from afar.

“In the monsoon and winter, the forces cannot penetrate into the forests without running the risk of becoming easy targets for the Maoists. But in the summer, visibility is better, which works in favour of the personnel. This is why combing operations are in full swing now, but the Maoists have vanished into safer places,” he said. “This is the right time for us to penetrate into the deeper areas of the jungles,” the source said.

According to Bhadrachalam ASP Dr G Vineeth, the Maoists are either on the run or are coming out and surrendering. “We have stepped up vigil across the border and are working in coordination with the Chhattisgarh forces,” he said.It now remains to be seen who will have an upper hand in this cat-and-mouse game that is unfolding in the jungles of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.