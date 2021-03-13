STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FGG writes to Harish, wants Rs 10,000 crore allocated in Budget for better infrastructure

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested Finance Minister T Harish Rao to allocate Rs 10,000 crore in the 2021-22 Budget towards the improvement of infrastructure in Hyderabad.

Published: 13th March 2021

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested Finance Minister T Harish Rao to allocate Rs 10,000 crore in the 2021-22 Budget towards the improvement of infrastructure in Hyderabad.In a letter to the Minister on Friday, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that the city had a population of more than a crore and accounted for 60 per cent of the wealth generated in the State. 

“The floods in August and September had caused havoc in low-lying areas, affecting a large section of people. As many as 33 people died and  property  worth crores of rupees was damaged. For the improvement of basic infrastructure like drainage, roads, drinking water, etc, many committees were constituted in the last three decades and they submitted their reports too. However, due to a lack of funds, the reports remained only on paper,” the FGG pointed out.

The sudden influx of people to Hyderabad in search of employment had put tremendous pressure on the existing infrastructure, and the GHMC was unable to meet the additional burden, the FGG said, and requested the Minister to earmark Rs 10,000 crore for the development of  infrastructure in the city.

