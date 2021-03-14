STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Artisans lament ‘second class treatment’ by government

30,000 artisans in the power utility are unhappy over lower pay and service rules; two recently killed themselves

Published: 14th March 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

An artisans makes an umbrella from palm leaves I Express

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Though they are employees of the same organisation now, they are being treated as second class citizens. Their salary is less when compared with other regular employees and the service rules too, are different. This is the tale of around 30,000 artisans working in the power utility.  Depressed over not being on the regular pay scale, two artisans committed suicide this week. The artisans are demanding that the State government should keep its assurance.

Regularisation of the services of contract workers who used to work under various contractors in the power sector was the assurance given by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prior to the formation of the a separate Telangana State. Though the contract workers were taken into the regular services, they were tagged as artisans in 2017.

According to Telangana Vidyuth Contract Workers’ Union’s founder president Gambo Nagaraj, there were 23,667 artisans and around 6,500 other part-time workers. But these employees, even after regularisation, were now getting only Rs 20,000 per month. The service rules were different from the APSEB (Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board) service rules. “When we are employees of the same organisation, how come there are two different pay scales and services rules,” wondered Nagaraj.

The artisans were being engaged in 39 different jobs including sub-station operators, diploma operators, watchmen, junior plant attendants, store hamalis and others. They would even take up repairs to transformers, disconnect service meters, climb the huge towers and also collect bills as revenue cashiers. 
“We should be given designations such as junior line assistants, sub-engineers and junior plant attendants instead of artisans,” the artisans demanded. They also ask that those without ITI qualification be treated as sub-engineers after getting three years of experience.

“We have faith in Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao. But, some engineers and leaders of other unions are misguiding him,” Nagaraj said, and said they wanted the intervention of the Chief Minister to resolve their problems. 

“The total salary bill of the employees of the power utility is around Rs 7,000 crore per year. The management is paying Rs 650 crore to artisans per year. If our demands are met and we get equal pay with other employees, the burden will be very less on the power utility,” said Nagaraj, who was recently placed under suspension for “spreading rumours.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
artisans
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp