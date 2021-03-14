STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Rizvi’s PIL angers Hyderabad Muslims

Muslims from Hyderabad including Shias are condemning BJP leader Syed Wasim Rizvi’s recent PIL at the Supreme Court asking to remove 26 verses from the Quran.

Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Muslims from Hyderabad including Shias are condemning BJP leader Syed Wasim Rizvi’s recent PIL at the Supreme Court asking to remove 26 verses from the Quran. At Nampally Criminal Court, a few advocates staged a protest against Rizvi. A protester at the site said, “Razvi’s parents would be ashamed of him. He is not a human being.” Death threats was also issued to Rizvi by the protesters on record. “I pray to Allah, that you die in my hands,” said a protester.

Apart from that, protesters stepped on his posters, sloganeering, “Wasim Rizvi Murdabad.” The advocates also appealed to the Shia community to take serious action against Rizvi and boycott him. Syed Ali Jaffry, member of city-based Shia Companions said, “I condemn the statement of Waseem Rizvi in the capacity of being Muslim (Shia Asna Ashari), Jaffri school of taught never endorses such statements & individuals spreading venom to disrupt the harmony among Muslim brotherhood. By sharing Waseem Rizvi’s video, or giving heed to such illogical and fruitless action, we will be giving unnecessary leverage to his reprehensible action.” 

In a petition, Rizvi claimed that 26 verses were inserted by first three Caliphs and alleged that terrorists used these verses to ‘promote jihad’. Earlier, too, Rizvi was in the limelight, when in 2020, a case was booked against him by city-based activist Syed Wasif Hussain. Hussain alleged that Rizvi had made derogatory marks against women for participating in the anti-CAA rally. 

