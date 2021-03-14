Election for Graduates' Constituencies underway in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The elections to Telangana Legislative Council Graduates' Constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad took off peacefully on Sunday.

The voting started at 8 am and within two hours both constituencies recorded only 8 percent polling

The number of voters in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda stands at 5,05,565, where 71 candidates are contesting the poll wheras in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency there are 5,31,268 voters, with 93 candidates in the fray.

Hyderabad -Graduate Voters standing in Queue line to cast their vote in MLC election at Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday.@KrishnaRaoCHVM @Raj_TNIE @shibasahu2012 @XpressHyderabad

Video by Vinay Madapu pic.twitter.com/VQyk7X0nda — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) March 14, 2021

The polling booths witnessed long queues, as ballot papers are being used in the polls for preferential voting instead of the Electronic Voting Machines.

The first two hours of polling witnessed various ministers, government functionaries and candidates contesting in the elections cast their vote, including Minister for IT KT Rama Rao, GHMC Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, TRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and BJP candidate G Premender Reddy.

