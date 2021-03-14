STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Election for Graduates' Constituencies underway in Telangana

The polling booths witnessed long queues, as ballot papers are being used in the polls for preferential voting instead of the Electronic Voting Machines. 

Published: 14th March 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister K T Rama Rao waiting to cast his vote for Hyderabad-Rangareddy and Mehaboobnagar MLC graduate constituency in Hyderabad on Sunday

IT Minister K T Rama Rao waiting to cast his vote for Hyderabad-Rangareddy and Mehaboobnagar MLC graduate constituency in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The elections to Telangana Legislative Council Graduates' Constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad took off peacefully on Sunday.

The voting started at 8 am and within two hours both constituencies recorded only 8 percent polling

The number of voters in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda stands at 5,05,565, where 71 candidates are contesting the poll wheras in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency there are 5,31,268 voters, with 93 candidates in the fray. 

The polling booths witnessed long queues, as ballot papers are being used in the polls for preferential voting instead of the Electronic Voting Machines. 

The first two hours of polling witnessed various ministers, government functionaries and candidates contesting in the elections cast their vote, including Minister for IT KT Rama Rao, GHMC Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, TRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and BJP candidate G Premender Reddy. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Legislative Council Graduates' Constituencie Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Election for Graduates' Constituencies
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp