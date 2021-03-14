STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Horse antisera may be effective against COVID-19, says study

Published: 14th March 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 02:03 PM

Covid-19

Image used for representational purposes

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An in-vitro study by researchers of University of Hyderabad, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and a startup incubated at UoH - VINS Bio Products Limited, has shown that antibody fragments derived from horses might prove an effective therapy against Covid-19.

The study also indicates the therapy might work against the emerging variants of coronavirus as well. 

A pre-print research paper on the study’s findings, ‘Development of Equine Immunoglobulin Fragment F(ab’)2 with High Neutralizing 2 Capability against SARS-CoV-2’, was recently uploaded on medrxiv.com.

In layman’s terms, the method involves immunisation of horse with inactivated novel coronavirus.

This would result in generation of antibodies in the animal.

The antisera — the blood serum containing antibodies — can be synthesised from the horse, and can be injected into humans infected with Covid-19 to neutralise the virus. 

The lab-based study reports that “significant neutralisation” against the virus was observed, when the antisera was collected from the horse 29 days post-immunisation.

The same increased when the antisera was collected after 42 days. The antisera from horse was also found to be effective against the more infectious variant of coronavirus, containing D614G mutation. 

The pre-print paper notes, “Remdesivir is one of the 25 antivirals currently being used with a limited window of action. As more drugs are being vetted, immunotherapy in the form of neutralising antibodies can provide immediate action to 27 combat the increasing numbers of Covid-positive cases”. 

It further said, “In conclusion, this study demonstrates that virus-neutralising 38 antibodies raised in equines can potentially be used as a treatment regimen in the form of 39 effective passive immunotherapy to combat Covid-19”. 

The UoH had announced last year the undertaking of this study, with Dr Nooruddin Khan from the Department of Animal Biology heading its team and Dr Krishnan Harinivas heading the CCMB team. 

Use of antisera from animals for treatment of diseases in humans has been done earlier as well in cases of rabies and Hepatitis B.

Last year, the ICMR had announced the development of a ‘highly purified antisera’ for prophylaxis and treatment of Covid-19 in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based private firm.

