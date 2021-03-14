STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Palla cocks a snook at 48-hour silence period with Facebook ads

The silence period, or the period of tranquility before the polls, is a feature of elections that aims to preserve the space for reflection before polling day.

Published: 14th March 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Palla Rajeswara Reddy meets CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Just hours before the polling for two Graduate MLC constituencies on Sunday, TRS candidate from the Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda constituency, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, violated the mandatory silence period. Even as Facebook pages of other political parties observed the 48-hour ‘tranquil period’, three political advertisements linking to Rajeshwar Reddy’s page were active till 10 pm on Saturday.

Polling officers examine a jumbo ballot paper for the upcoming MLC elections, at a distribution centre set up in LB Stadium, in Hyderabad on Saturday | VINAY MADAPu

The silence period, or the period of tranquility before the polls, is a feature of elections that aims to preserve the space for reflection before polling day. According to Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951-reg, during these 48 hours, political parties are prohibited from conducting election campaign activities through public meetings, processions, and displaying election matter through television, social media, print media, or radio.

RS, candidates spend Rs 9L
TRS’ candidate from the Mahabubnagar -Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency, daughter of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, Surabhi Vani Devi, has spent Rs 1.3 on Facebook advertisements for these elections. Similarly, Rajeshwar Reddy and the TRS have spent around `6 lakh and 1.8 lakh respectively on Facebook advertisements. No other political party or politician has spent even 10 per cent of what the TRS has spent on Facebook ads.

The TRS party has around 300 different ads tailored for targeting graduates. Of the 5.31 lakh registered voters, 3.36 lakh are male, 1.95 lakh are female, and 68 are the third gender. Since one-third of overall voters this year are male graduates, around 90-95 per cent of the advertisements were shown to male users, while the remaining few to female users. The age group most targeted was 18-24 (65 per cent) followed by 25-34 (30 per cent).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palla Rajeshwar Reddy polls MLC
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp