TRS oversight caused Bhainsa riots: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed MLAs from his party to raise the issue of the Bhainsa communal riots, unemployment allowance, and PRC in the Assembly Budget session. He held a meeting with Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandhan Rao at the BJP State office on Saturday.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a meeting with party leaders, in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vani Buddhavarapu

Addressing a press conference, Raghunandhan Rao said that they had discussed at length how to corner the State government on the problems faced by the people. “Whether it was the unemployment allowance, Mallanna Sagar outsees issue, or law and order issue in the light of the communal violence in Bhainsa, if the government had acted when communal tensions occurred last Sankranthi, the latest riots wouldn’t have happened,” he said, adding that every mistake of the government would be pointed out in the floor of the House. He also said that his party would question the status of the flood-relief compensation which had been stopped during the GHMC elections.