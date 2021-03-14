STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS oversight caused Bhainsa riots: BJP

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed MLAs from his party to raise the issue of the Bhainsa communal riots, unemployment allowance, and PRC in the Assembly Budget session.

Published: 14th March 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a meeting with party leaders, in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vani Buddhavarapu

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a meeting with party leaders, in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vani Buddhavarapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed MLAs from his party to raise the issue of the Bhainsa communal riots, unemployment allowance, and PRC in the Assembly Budget session. He held a meeting with Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandhan Rao at the BJP State office on Saturday.  

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a meeting with party leaders, in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vani Buddhavarapu

Addressing a press conference, Raghunandhan Rao said that they had discussed at length how to corner the State government on the problems faced by the people. “Whether it was the unemployment allowance, Mallanna Sagar outsees issue, or law and order issue in the light of the communal violence in Bhainsa, if the government had acted when communal tensions occurred last Sankranthi, the latest riots wouldn’t have happened,” he said, adding that every mistake of the government would be pointed out in the floor of the House. He also said that his party would question the status of the flood-relief compensation which had been stopped during the GHMC elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp