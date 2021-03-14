TRS oversight caused Bhainsa riots: BJP
Published: 14th March 2021 08:30 AM | Last Updated: 14th March 2021 08:30 AM
HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed MLAs from his party to raise the issue of the Bhainsa communal riots, unemployment allowance, and PRC in the Assembly Budget session. He held a meeting with Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandhan Rao at the BJP State office on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference, Raghunandhan Rao said that they had discussed at length how to corner the State government on the problems faced by the people. “Whether it was the unemployment allowance, Mallanna Sagar outsees issue, or law and order issue in the light of the communal violence in Bhainsa, if the government had acted when communal tensions occurred last Sankranthi, the latest riots wouldn’t have happened,” he said, adding that every mistake of the government would be pointed out in the floor of the House. He also said that his party would question the status of the flood-relief compensation which had been stopped during the GHMC elections.