Two held while smuggling liquor worth Rs 6 lakh to Andhra Pradesh
Published: 14th March 2021 10:00 AM | Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:00 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested two persons at Hayathnagar for trying to transport liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Over 600 bottles of different brands of alcohol worth Rs 6 lakh were seized from them. The accused, Ramavath Damodhar and Ramavath Hari, hatched a plan to illegally transport the liquor to AP as the liquor rate was lower in the State. Based on a tip off, the accused were intercepted at Koheda village near the Outer Ring Road late on Friday. The police said that they seized 136 litres of alcohol from a Swift Car and an auto-rickshaw.