Confusion over Rama Navami celebration in Bhadrachalam

Last year, in the wake of the pandemic, officials had conducted the kalyanam in the main temple with only a few priests and officials present.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Authorities of Lord Ram Temple in Bhadrachalam intend to perform Sri Rama Navami celebrations on a grand scale in an open space in accordance with tradition but, the Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar has asked the temple to follow Covid-19 rules, without specifying if it can be performed in an open place.

In spite of lack of clarity, temple officials are still carrying on with arrangements to conduct it as usual amid lakhs of devotees. Temple priests have decided to perform the kalyanam on April 20 and the ‘pattabhisekham’ on April 21. The Ramalayam officials had written a letter to Kumar asking him whether they could conduct the kalyanam at Midhila stadium. The Commissioner, in his reply, only instructed the officials to follow Covid-19 protocol while conducting the ceremony but did not provide clarity on whether it should be conducted in an open or a closed place.

Last year, in the wake of the pandemic, officials had conducted the kalyanam in the main temple with only a few priests and officials present. This time, even before they received a reply from the Commissioner, officials began selling kalyanam tickets online. “We have purchased tickets but there is uncertainty as the temple officials are not giving us clarity,” said K Rama Rao, a devotee from Kurnool. Similarly, hordes of devotees are seeking clarity from the State government in light of the conflicting statements from the Endowment official and temple authorities.

Endowments’ reply to temple not clear
