Graduate MLC polls record jaw-dropping turnout

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking everyone by surprise, the polling percentage went up steeply in both the constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Council towards the end of voting on Sunday.Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam recorded a whopping 64.7 per cent, while Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar registered 59.96 per cent polling. In the last election held in 2015, the two constituencies recorded a poll percentage of 39 and 54, respectively. This has set off a debate in political circles as to which party would benefit from this steep rise.

Meanwhile, the voting was not without its usual dose of violence, though minor in nature. The TRS and BJP workers clashed at Nellikudur mandal in Mahabubabad district following reports that the pink party cadre was allegedly distributing money to voters. On learning about the alleged violation of poll rules, BJP MLC candidate G Premender Reddy rushed to the spot and in the melee, the leader and his supporters were injured.

Police prevented the clash from turning into a pitched battle, while Premender Reddy and others were rushed to the Khammam Hospital. Later, the BJP leaders staged a protest on the road, demanding that action be taken against the TRS leaders. Workers of the two parties also clashed at polling station no. 145 in Narayanpet town, where the BJP accused the TRS of distributing money among voters. The saffron party alleged that the ruling party distributed Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 to each voter.

Bandi accuses TRS of buying voters

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar exuded confidence that his party will win both the MLC seats. He said the ruling TRS has distributed crores to influence voters only to get the second or third place. He alleged that pink party leaders have even offered inducements to voters in front of an SP in the erstwhile Warangal district. “TRS leaders observed jagaram (sleepless night) on Saturday night as they were distributing the inducements, ranging from food, kit bags, gift packs, and money. The TRS has reserved some more money for the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll,” the saffron party leader said, claiming that all the reports are in favour of their party