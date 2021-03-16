BJP cadre call Swaeroes event ‘anti-Hindu’, group denies claim  

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : BJP workers objected to a Social Welfare Aeroes (Swaeroes) programme in Peddapalli district on Monday, alleging that it incited hatred towards Hindu religion. Founder chairman of Swaeroes and TS Social Welfare Residential Schools Secretary, RS Praveen Kumar, who had also participated in the programme, denied any such claims. Praveen Kumar was launching the Swaeroes Holy Month at the Buddist Shrine near Dulikatta in Eligadu mandal of Peddapalli district.

After a family took to the stage to recite the Buddha Vandanam (pledge), BJP activists alleged that the pledge urged people to not believe in Hindu Gods, religion and tradition. BJP activists, led by Dharmaram mandal incharge Kannam Anjaiah, said criticising Hindu Gods is not correct and demanded Swaeroes to withdraw the pledge.

Later in the day, Praveen Kumar issued a clarification on Twitter: “I hereby clarify that one local Buddhist family went on to the state and recited Buddha Vandanam and they went on to recite the oath reportedly taken by Dr BR Ambedkar on the day of his conversion to Buddhism... I hereby clarify that we have NO relation with that Buddhist Family NOR do I and my swaero colleagues subscribe to what that Buddhist family has said after Budhavandanam on the stage.”