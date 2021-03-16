Nizamabad denies entry to Covid patients from Maharashtra

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With Covid cases on the rise in Maharashtra, district officials of Nizamabad have imposed a strict no-entry on the patients who have tested positive for the virus from the neighbouring State. Two persons, who were found to be tested Coivd-positive at the Salura Check post in Bodhan Mandal, were sent back by the District Medical Health Official (DMHO). Both were on their way to Nizamabad from a nearby village in Maharashtra.

The erstwhile Nizamabad district has borders with Maharashtra at several places. The DMHOs have arranged Covid check posts at Salura, Kandakurthi and Pothangal other places in Jukkal and Madnoor areas of erstwhile Kamareddy district. The total active Covid cases in the district are 19. Health officials claimed the situation in the district is under control but local bodies and other departments are not supervising the usage of masks, sanitation and maintaining of social distance.