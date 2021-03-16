Shareholders of Nizam Sugar begin padayatra

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Demanding that the State government either revive the Nizamabad Cooperative Sugar Factory (NCSF) or hand it over to the Farmers Produces Organisation (FPO), shareholders of the company launched a padayatra from Thirmanpally village, on Monday.

The Padayatra, led by NCSF protection committee chairman K Sai Reddy, will cover 90 villages spread across eight mandals and conclude in front of the Nizamabad Collector’s Office on April 12. A massive public meeting will also be organised on the same day. Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) national general secretary Mohini Misra and leaders of various farmers’ associations were present during the padayatra launch.

Speaking on the occasion, K Sai Reddy demanded that the government take a final decision on the NCSF immediately. “Either the government should take steps to revive the company, or hand it over to the shareholders-promoted FPO,” he said. He also recalled how the company workers, during the TDP regime, prevented the then State government from privatising the factory. NCSF has a total of 350 shareholders and all of them are in support of the protest, he added.