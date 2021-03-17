Bifurcation hit Congress, says TDP leader Diwakar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP leader and former MP JC Diwakar Reddy felt that the prospects of the Congress were badly damaged post bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh. The AP leader visited the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday. As the Assembly session was on, several leaders like Bhatti Vikramarka, T Jeevan Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal were present at the CLP office.

While speaking to Congress leaders on the CID serving notices to former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Diwakar Reddy, in a lighter vein, said if notices were served to current AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, then the police would have to get a truck.