Justice league: Telangana HC pulls up forest officials for not obeying court orders

By Express News Service

HC pulls up forest officials for not obeying court orders

Expressing displeasure with the authorities concerned for failure to bring in change in their attitude despite imposition of fines and prison sentences in contempt cases, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday said it would be better to send them to jail for failure to implement court orders. The Court pulled up the contemnors who included the divisional forest officer, Warangal South, T Kista Goud, for failure to obey the orders passed earlier by the court directing them not interfere with the petitioners’ lands at Bavargonda village in Warangal district. The court directed the contemnors to appear before it on the next hearing and posted the matter to June 15 for further hearing.A division bench of the Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy is dealing with a contempt appeal by Kista Goud against the order passed by a single judge.

SC, HC urged to appoint judges

The Telangana High Court advocates’ association on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court and High Court collegiums to take up the process of appointment of judges forthwith in respect of all vacancies to be filled from the Bar category by taking into consideration the eligible criteria from Telangana region only. Besides, it requested the SC collegium not to transfer any judge of other States to this High Court which curtails the probability of elevation from the Bar of Telangana state.In this regard, the association, at its executive committee meeting chaired by its president T Surya Karan Reddy, has unanimously passed a resolution and also sent a copy of the resolution to the Chief Justice of India.