Laparoscopy machine stolen from government hospital in Telangana's Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A laparoscopy machine worth Rs 14 lakh was stolen from the Chanda Kanthaiah Memorial (CKM) Government Hospital in Warangal on Monday. Hospital superintendent Dr Nirmala Kumari directed Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Shyam Kumar to conduct an enquiry into the incident, which came to light when the staff from the gynaecology department wanted to use the machine on Monday night.

According to Kumar, as the laparoscopy machine is not a small device, which can to stolen easily, the hospital staff may have cooperated with others to steal the machine. “We enquired with the staff and they stated that the machine was sent to repair. But there is no evidence with the hospital about the machine being taken for repair. Later, I enquired with the manufactured and they said that the machine was not with them. We are conducting an internal inquiry,” said Kumar.