STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

New Year’s gift: Warangal city to get free drinking water supply from Ugadi

According to GWMC officials, around 1.92 lakh consumers could benefit from the scheme within the GWMC limits.

Published: 17th March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

water drinking water pipe water

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Ahead of the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), civic officials are expatiating the works to ensure free drinking water supply to the residents from Ugadi, a promise made by the State government.According to GWMC officials, around 1.92 lakh consumers could benefit from the scheme within the GWMC limits. Each person will get 150 litres per capita per day (LPCD) of free drinkiing water. 

According to data obtained by Express from GWMC officials, there are 1.12 lakh water tap connections provided by  the GWMC while 41,000 water tap connections with meters  are given under Amruth scheme by the Public Health Department authorities in the Tri-Cities limits. GWMC draws 171.28 million litres (MLD) water per day from Waddepally, Kakatiya University Campus (KUC), and Desaipet. The main source of water supply is from Dharmasagar Storage Tank, which is filled by Godavari River Water Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme. Speaking to Express, GWMC Superintendent Engineer (SE) Ch Satyanarayana said that civic teams are identifying the eligible beneficiaries and are installing the new drinking water tap connections in the city. 

“We identified that there are no water tap connections in 5,000 Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, and in 16,000 households in the city, drinking water tap connection are pending under the Amruth scheme,” he said. These teams have already started installing drinking water tap connections and meters at households. 
“We will ensure that all pending drinking water tap connections would be installed and supply free water supply to the people from Ugadi,” said Satyanarayana. 

Civic teams install new tap connections
GWMC Superintendent Engineer Ch Satyanarayana said that they have identified the beneficiaries and are installing the new drinking water tap connections. They found that 5,000 BPL and 16K other households in the city don’t have drinking water connections

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal city  free drinking water Ugadi
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp