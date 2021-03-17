New Year’s gift: Warangal city to get free drinking water supply from Ugadi

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Ahead of the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), civic officials are expatiating the works to ensure free drinking water supply to the residents from Ugadi, a promise made by the State government.According to GWMC officials, around 1.92 lakh consumers could benefit from the scheme within the GWMC limits. Each person will get 150 litres per capita per day (LPCD) of free drinkiing water.

According to data obtained by Express from GWMC officials, there are 1.12 lakh water tap connections provided by the GWMC while 41,000 water tap connections with meters are given under Amruth scheme by the Public Health Department authorities in the Tri-Cities limits. GWMC draws 171.28 million litres (MLD) water per day from Waddepally, Kakatiya University Campus (KUC), and Desaipet. The main source of water supply is from Dharmasagar Storage Tank, which is filled by Godavari River Water Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme. Speaking to Express, GWMC Superintendent Engineer (SE) Ch Satyanarayana said that civic teams are identifying the eligible beneficiaries and are installing the new drinking water tap connections in the city.

“We identified that there are no water tap connections in 5,000 Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, and in 16,000 households in the city, drinking water tap connection are pending under the Amruth scheme,” he said. These teams have already started installing drinking water tap connections and meters at households.

“We will ensure that all pending drinking water tap connections would be installed and supply free water supply to the people from Ugadi,” said Satyanarayana.

