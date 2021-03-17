Telangana Assembly recalls services of late MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly hailed the services of late MLA from Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment Nomula Narasimhaiah and observed silence for two minutes after adopting the condolence motion. While moving the condolence motion in the House on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lauded the services of Narasimhaiah who, he said, had always strived for welfare of the poor.

Narasimhaiah as an advocate, communist and also as an MLA, mingled with the people and resolved their problems, Rao said. Rao said Narasimhaiah joined the party with a belief that the aspirations of the people of the State would be fulfilled.The House also adopted condolence motions for other former legislators.