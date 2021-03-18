STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Budget session: Bhatti says only liquor sales, debts rose in Telangana

Vikramarka, called the Governor’s address a repeat of the 2014-15 Budget session.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking during the Budget session in the State Assembly, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday that Telangana has only excelled in liquor sales and accumulating debts.

Vikramarka, called the Governor’s address a repeat of the 2014-15 Budget session. The CLP leader raised issues ranging from the Farm Laws to the murder of advocate couple G Vaman Rao and Nagamani.On the Farm Laws, Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister too is worried about the farmers and demanded the State government to pass a resolution like Kerala, Punjab and Chattishgarh governments.  

Interrupting Vikramarka, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “We can discuss Centre’s policies and laws only to a limit. We, the State government, have conveyed what we have to say to the Centre. The government of India is the ultimate government of the country. We cannot speak about it.”

Asking the State government to pass a resolution against the fuel and domestic LPG cylinder price hike, the second leader of Opposition, said, “Taxation should akin to a honeybee collecting nectar from a flower; without disturbing either the beauty of the flower or the pro-pollination process. People are being put through so much trouble with the increased fuel taxes, thereby rising prices of essential commodities,” he said.  He said that the State and Centre’s taxes on fuel prices combined are over 60 per cent to the basic price. 

Demanding action in the advocate couple’s murder case, he said, “Advocate PV Nagamani  had filed a PIL in the custodial death of Seelam Rangaiah, a Dalit. There is a Dalit angle in this case. The Dalits are being killed in a police station.”Speaking on the unemployment issue, he said, that if the ITIR project was implemented, around 15 lakh jobs would have been created.

Desilt sewage pipeline to avoid floods: MIM MLA

AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri raised the issue of desilting sewage pipelines to prevent urban flooding. He was speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Wednesday. He also demanded the government to reconstruct the Masjids that were demolished during the razing of the old Secretariat complex

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Telangana
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp