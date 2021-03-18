Budget session: Bhatti says only liquor sales, debts rose in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking during the Budget session in the State Assembly, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday that Telangana has only excelled in liquor sales and accumulating debts.

Vikramarka, called the Governor’s address a repeat of the 2014-15 Budget session. The CLP leader raised issues ranging from the Farm Laws to the murder of advocate couple G Vaman Rao and Nagamani.On the Farm Laws, Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister too is worried about the farmers and demanded the State government to pass a resolution like Kerala, Punjab and Chattishgarh governments.

Interrupting Vikramarka, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “We can discuss Centre’s policies and laws only to a limit. We, the State government, have conveyed what we have to say to the Centre. The government of India is the ultimate government of the country. We cannot speak about it.”

Asking the State government to pass a resolution against the fuel and domestic LPG cylinder price hike, the second leader of Opposition, said, “Taxation should akin to a honeybee collecting nectar from a flower; without disturbing either the beauty of the flower or the pro-pollination process. People are being put through so much trouble with the increased fuel taxes, thereby rising prices of essential commodities,” he said. He said that the State and Centre’s taxes on fuel prices combined are over 60 per cent to the basic price.

Demanding action in the advocate couple’s murder case, he said, “Advocate PV Nagamani had filed a PIL in the custodial death of Seelam Rangaiah, a Dalit. There is a Dalit angle in this case. The Dalits are being killed in a police station.”Speaking on the unemployment issue, he said, that if the ITIR project was implemented, around 15 lakh jobs would have been created.

Desilt sewage pipeline to avoid floods: MIM MLA

AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri raised the issue of desilting sewage pipelines to prevent urban flooding. He was speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Wednesday. He also demanded the government to reconstruct the Masjids that were demolished during the razing of the old Secretariat complex