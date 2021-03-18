Telangana forest fire toll rises to two as another Chenchu dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another Chenchu tribesman, who suffered severe burns in the recent forest fire inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, died on Wednesday at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad. K Yellaiah, 45, is the second Chenchu to die, of the four who were admitted to the hospital after the forest fire of March 7. Last week, N Lingaiah, who suffered over 60 per cent burns, died during treatment.

One of his relatives informed Express that Yellaiah, 45, was dependent on the NREGA works for his livelihood. He is survived by his wife and two children, one of whom is married and the other is studying. “The State must provide a job to either Yellaiah’s wife or his elder son. We will ask the district authorities for it once the last rites are over,” the relative said.

An NGO, Forests and Wildlife Protection Society, has been in touch with the four Chenchus ever since they were admitted at the OGH. It posted on Twitter regarding Yellaiah’s death and demanded that the other two Chenchus, who are at the hospital, be shifted to a corporate healthcare facility for better treatment. The two Chenchus, who are still undergoing treatment, have been identified as Mahesh, 12, and Mamidla Lingaiah.