STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana tourism sector shows signs of recovery 

Certain local tourist destinations in the city now getting footfall even higher than the pre-Covid era.

Published: 18th March 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist, tourism, traveller

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all sectors of the economy, the travel and tourism sector — which was among the worst-hit sectors in the State — is now showing signs of recovery and is likely to bounce back within the next few months. 

After being locked inside their houses for almost a year, local tourists have started to hit the road. According to the State Tourism Department, there has been a drastic improvement in the local tourism in the State in the last few months. “A few local tourist destinations in the city are now getting footfall even higher than the pre-Covid era. Leisure and entertainment destinations like Lumbini Park and Sanjeevaiah Park in the city, along with boating services in Hussain Sagar and Durgum Cheruvu, have been getting more attention now,” said a senior official from the Telangana State Tourism Development  Corporation. 

“In Lumbini Park, the footfall on weekends used to be around 1,000. Now, the footfall has increased to around 7,000. For boating activities in Laknavaram and Karimnagar, the Tourism Department used to collect a revenue of Rs 5 lakh on the weekends, which now has increased to Rs 6 lakh,” said the official. 

According to another official, March to April is the ‘lean’ tourism period due to school exams. Despite this, the sector has been getting a fairly good response this year. “Local tour bus packages in the city have already begun. We are also getting a good responses from tourists going from Hyderabad to Tirupati, Sirisalam and Shirdi. However, due to the increasing Covid cases in Maharashtra, tourists going to Shirdi have decreased,” said the official. 

Claiming that tourists are opting for private means of travel instead of public services due to the Covid scare, officials said that the department’s travel services are yet to gain momentum. Many tourists are scared to visit far off places or travel abroad, and are therefore choosing to explore more local destinations.

Good response for Haritha resorts 

“Haritha resorts and hotels in Vikarabad and Warangal are almost full during the weekends. Eco-tourism spots at Eegalapenta and Taramati are in high demand. Business at Haritha restaurants is also likely to pick up pace in the next few months,” said an official

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandemic COVID travel Telangana telangana tourism
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp