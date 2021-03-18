TPCC chief Uttam slams TRS over delay in constructing Sainik school

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Nalgonda MP and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed the TRS government for their delay in constructing a Sainik school in Warangal despite having in-principle approval from the Centre.

In reply to his question in Lok Sabha on whether there is any proposal under consideration for a Sainik school in Telangana, the Centre said the Ministry of Defence had accorded in-principle approval for a school in Warangal in 2017.

“Thereafter, there has been no response from the State government,” the Centre stated. Uttam wanted the State government to shed its “negligent attitude” and begin the process of setting up the school in Warangal.