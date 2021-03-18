Tribunal resumes hearing of Telangana, Andhra water disputes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cross examination of Ghanshyam Jha, Telangana’s expert witness on engineering aspects, resumed before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Wednesday after 18 months.

First, the resignation of a judge and later the Covid-19 pandemic had halted the process. Now, the session will end on Friday. Jha clarified that the June, 1944 Agreement and inter-State Conference of 1951 were more important regarding the KC canal.

He also said the earlier tribunal had responded based on the submissions of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

While the cross examination was mainly on the aspects mentioned in the affidavit related to the KC Canal, it also covered questions on the Nagarjunasagar project. It addressed the question as to why 85,000 acres was considered by Telangana as against 2.79 lakh acres considered by the KWDT-I.