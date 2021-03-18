We have no State song, clarifies Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday clarified in the Assembly that Jaya Jaya he Telangana was not the State song. “The State song is not yet written. If the State song is written, then all of us can sing it,” Rao said. The Jaya Jaya he Telangana song was penned by Andesri.

He was responding to BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao who said on Wednesday that the “Telangana State song” should have been played after the Governor’s address in the Assembly. He was speaking during the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address. In his maiden speech, the Dubbaka MLA said that projects in Siddipet district represented by the CM and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao are still pending.

“In Siddipet district, Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar project are all under the jurisdiction of the same RDO and Collector. However, the R&R packages are different for oustees,” he said. Speaking about law and order, he said that Section 13 of the Police Act and Section 144 of IPC were always being enforced in Siddipet district which lay bare the state of affairs.