Debt-ridden TSRTC gets a breather

Govt allots hefty sum of Rs 3,000 crore to the corporation; allots Rs 1,000 crore to Metro.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a bleak 2020, the Telangana State Road Corporation (TSRTC) has much to celebrate as it got one of the best Budget allocations since the State’s formation of Rs 3,000 crore.  Finance Minister Harish Rao allotted a generous Rs 850 crore for reimbursing concessions provided for by the corporation by means of passes. This is higher than last year’s Rs 650 crore given for subsidies offered by the corporation

Similarly, a loan of Rs 650 crore by the government will additionally help the corporation repay the PF and other dues it owes RTC employees. Additionally, Harish announced that a sum of Rs 1500 crore will be given in form of guarantee to the loans TSRTC wants to take in future. 

Experts say the allocation will help the RTC come out of the crisis which it presently faces. Importantly, it can pay salaries on time. “The increased allocations are good news. However it is not enough. As indicated by the Finance Minister himself, the burden on TSRTC is increasing with an increase in fuel prices. It would have been better to announce some support to the corporation to reduce the burden of diesel prices,” said GSR Chaitanya, city-based transport researcher.

Fast track
Apart from TSRTC, the Hyderabad Metro Rail also received Rs 1000 crore, giving the cause of public transport a stronger push. 

