Health share in Telangana 2021 budget falls below 3% 

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just as the second wave of Covid-19 is gradually building up, the allocation for health in the State Budget has only marginally increased, from Rs 6,186 crore to Rs 6,295 crore. While on paper, the allocation has increased by around Rs 109 crore, its proportion in the State Budget has fallen. In 2020-21, the Health budget estimate was 3.38% of the state budget, but now it has fallen, forming just 2.72% of the state’s budget in 2021-22.

Within the Rs 6,295-crore allocation, the Director of Medical Education received Rs 239 crore, Director of Public Health Rs 262 crore and Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Rs 1,212 crore for scheme expenditures. Amongst various schemes, the 108 ambulance service has seen an increased allocation from Rs 49 crore to Rs 52 crore. TIMS has received roughly Rs 6 crore for scheme and establishment expenses. Other schemes such as KCR Kits, 102 drop-back service for mothers and the 104 helpline have seen a status quo for budgetary allocations. No new allocations have been made for medical infrastructure, crushing hopes for new OGH campus.

Experts have a mixed response to the Budget. While on one hand, some have called the Budget the worst in the last five years, others have called the allocation for the Health Department as one which balances lives and livelihoods.“At a time when we need more manpower and infrastructure, the Budget gives nothing more and is forcing people to spend on private healthcare. It is good that the focus is on rural Telangana and farmers, but what about rural health?” asked Dr Mahesh Kumar, from the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA).

However, some experts have also stated that it is worth acknowledging that despite a sharp fall in the State’s revenues, TS has kept up the allocations to key departments in the Health Ministry and not cut slack. “Considering the Budget was made with constraints, it is worth acknowledging that it allocates the same amount as last year. He also stated that nearly Rs 1,178 crore was spent on Covid-19 last year, which is also a form of investment made. However, in light of the fact that the second wave is in the reckoning, an emergency fund for Covid could also be something that can be provided for in Budget,” Subodh Kandamuthan, director of Centre for Health Care Management at the Administrative Staff College of India, said.