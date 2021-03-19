STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police Dept gets big slice of Telangana Budget's pie

Increased Budget allocations over the past few years have helped the Department purchase new police vehicles and modern crime-fighting equipment. 

Published: 19th March 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to implement more reforms in the Police Department, the State government has allocated `6,465 crore to the Department of Home in the 2021-22 Budget announced on Thursday.Since the formation of Telangana, the State government has introduced various measures to modernise the Police Department, and promote people-friendly policing. Increased Budget allocations over the past few years have helped the Department purchase new police vehicles and modern crime-fighting equipment. 

The police have installed over 6.65 lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad. Telangana’s share in the total number of CCTV cameras installed in the country is 65 per cent.In recognition of their services, especially during the pandemic, the State government had paid police personnel their one month’s salary as an incentive.  Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the recent Budget allocation, the Telangana Police Housing Corporation chairman Koleti Damoder said that the proposed funds would help the police get better infrastructure. 

“We have planned to construct a police station in every mandal headquarters on government lands. We have already constructed new police station buildings in newly formed districts. There are proposals for more police stations and residential buildings for the Superintendent of Police (SPs) in the new districts,” Koleti Damoder added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana budget Telangana
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp