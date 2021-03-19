Police Dept gets big slice of Telangana Budget's pie

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to implement more reforms in the Police Department, the State government has allocated `6,465 crore to the Department of Home in the 2021-22 Budget announced on Thursday.Since the formation of Telangana, the State government has introduced various measures to modernise the Police Department, and promote people-friendly policing. Increased Budget allocations over the past few years have helped the Department purchase new police vehicles and modern crime-fighting equipment.

The police have installed over 6.65 lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad. Telangana’s share in the total number of CCTV cameras installed in the country is 65 per cent.In recognition of their services, especially during the pandemic, the State government had paid police personnel their one month’s salary as an incentive. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the recent Budget allocation, the Telangana Police Housing Corporation chairman Koleti Damoder said that the proposed funds would help the police get better infrastructure.

“We have planned to construct a police station in every mandal headquarters on government lands. We have already constructed new police station buildings in newly formed districts. There are proposals for more police stations and residential buildings for the Superintendent of Police (SPs) in the new districts,” Koleti Damoder added.