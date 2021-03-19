STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 725 crore for Sunkishala project to end Hyderabad’s water woes

The government sanctioned Rs 725 crore in the State Budget for the project on Thursday.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water water shortage

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the future drinking water needs of Greater Hyderabad, particularly during the summers, the State government has given the green signal to the HMWS&SB to draw water from Sunkishala Barrage near Nagarjunasagar reservoir.  The government sanctioned Rs 725 crore in the State Budget for the project on Thursday. The estimated cost of the same is Rs 1,450 crore.

Currently, water is being drawn from the AMRP irrigation canal, which uses water from Krishna via the Nagarjunasagar Project. Every year, during summer, due to depletion of water levels in Nagarjunasagar reservoir below the Minimum Draw Down Level (MDDL) + 510 feet, the existing canal system is not able to deliver water to Krishna Drinking Water Supply (KDWS) schemes. Therefore, the Water Board is often forced to install emergency pumping systems at the foreshore of Nagarjunasagar to draw water below the MDDL.

Every year, the HMWS&SB spends heavily to install a temporary pumping station with heavy duty pumps, motors, transformers and electrical cables, and also to dismantle the same on a war footing at the onset of monsoon. Now, Sunkishala has been identified as the point where water can be drawn below MDDL up to +462 feet. The Sunkishala intake project can ensure drinking water supply to Hyderabad city even if the monsoon fails for a year.

Of the Rs 1,450 crore, about Rs 952 crore will be utilised for the construction of an intake pumping station at Sunkishala and transmission  mains from Sunkishala to Kodandapur water treatment plant, including manning operation and maintenance for a period of two years. A sum of Rs 215.15 crore is set aside to provide electromechanical equipment, sub-station and instrumentation works at the intake pumping station. Other components include an underground shaft, intake tunnel, etc.

HMWS&SB gets Rs 2,381 crore
The HMWS&SB received a major share in the 2021-22 Budget; the Water Board was allocated Rs 2,381 crore. In the previous year’s Budget, about Rs 900 crore was allocated to HMWS&SB. This year’s allocation saw a substantial increase from the previous year’s. While Rs 732.52 crore was allocated as loans, Rs 668 crore was given as loans for development work. 

Fluoride menace  eradicated, says Harish
Quoting a few lines from a song that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had penned on the fluoride menace and the hardships faced by the people of Nalgonda, Finance Minister Harish Rao, while presenting the State Budget on Thursday, said that the State government has successfully eradicated fluorosis from Telangana. “The Mission Bhagiratha scheme has fully eradicated the fluoride woes of Nalgonda residents,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad water crisis Telangana
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp