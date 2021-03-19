STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will sale of lands help Telangana govt this time?

The government could not even begin the process for the same due to the slowdown of the economy amid Covid-19.

Published: 19th March 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To realise his ambitious Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister T Harish Rao is depending on sale of lands yet again. The State’s target is to generate a whopping Rs 20,000 crore this time.  It, however, may be mentioned that sale of lands has not materialised in the last three years in Telangana. In the 2020-21 Budget, the State government had planned to raise Rs 14,515.17 crore by selling lands. The government could not even begin the process for the same due to the slowdown of the economy amid Covid-19. The State government could not meet the target of Rs 10,000 crore in the 2019-20 Budget too. The State’s non-tax revenue is estimated at Rs 30,557.35 crore, which includes Rs 4,000 crore revenue from mines and minerals and Rs 20,000 crore from sale of lands.  

