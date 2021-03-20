STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to suffer Rs 14,151 crore loss in tax devolution in five years

The State is going to lose Rs 14,151 crore in the next five years towards Central tax devolution due to the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Published: 20th March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This may sound bizarre, but it's true. Telangana is suffering because it is performing. With its income growing at a much faster rate than the country's average, the State is going to lose Rs 14,151 crore in the next five years towards Central tax devolution due to the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC). 

According to the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2021's analysis of the FFC's recommendations, the loss during 2021-26 would be massive as compared to the recommendations of the Fourteenth Finance Commission.

"The 15th FC recommended that vertical devolution of the Union's shareable taxes be maintained at 41 per cent for the period of 2021-26. Allocation of this 41 per cent among the States would be determined by different parameters," it stated.

"The 15th FC has added two new parameters - demographic performance in terms of variation in total fertility rate and State tax and fiscal efforts, and changed the weights of the previous parameters recommended by the 14th FC. Additionally, it used the population census of 2011, as prescribed in its terms of reference, instead of the 1971 census adopted by 14th FC," it added.

As a result, Telangana's share in Central taxes has decreased to 2.102 per cent for 2021-26, which follows a reduction from 2.437 per cent in 2015-20 to 2.133 per cent in 2020-21, the Socio Economic Outlook stated. 

"The State's share has decreased because its income has been growing at a much faster rate than the Indian average, which has resulted in a lower weightage in the horizontal devolution share," it stated. 

It is estimated that this would result in a loss of Rs 14,151 crore over the next five years, considering the estimated divisible pool available with the Central government during 2021-26. This is due to an estimated reduction of the State’s share from Rs 1,02,957 crore (computed based on 2.437 per cent) to Rs 88,806 crore, as estimated by the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Paying the price for fast growth?

Telangana government's share in Central taxes dropped to 2.102 per cent for 2021-26, which follows a reduction from 2.437 per cent in 2015-20 to 2.133 per cent in 2020-21 because its income has been growing at a much faster rate than the national average

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
15th Finance Commission Telangana tax devolution Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2021
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp